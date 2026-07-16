Poppin' Hyun Joon Treats His Mother Before Heading to the United States: "Paid for Hundreds of Thousands of Won Worth of Clothes in One Go as a Department Store VIP"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Dancer Poppin' Hyun Joon shared a glimpse of his daily life, from a shopping date with his mother to his latest update ahead of his departure for the United States.

On the 16th, his YouTube channel 'Poppin' Hyun Joon' uploaded a video titled, "Sharing my last day in Korea happily by shopping and cooking with my mom before going to the United States."

In the vlog, Poppin' Hyun Joon drew attention as he visited a department store in Seoul with his mother and enjoyed a shopping outing.

Poppin' Hyun Joon said, "I came because my mom said new items had arrived at the shop she often visits," and added, "How often has she been to department stores to be able to enter the VIP parking lot?" His mother replied, "You have to spend more than 50 million won a year," drawing attention.

He then picked out several outfits for her, saying, "She's the one who will wear them, not me." As he watched the fitting, he kept praising her, saying, "It looks pretty," "The black one looks nice too, and the one she tried on for the first time suits her well," and "My mom really suits glamorous styles."

After finishing the shopping with an upfront payment, he created a warm atmosphere by telling the staff, "Please take good care of my mom."

After the shopping trip, his mother said, "Thank you for taking me along," and Poppin' Hyun Joon showed his affection by saying, "I took her out from the morning and bought her clothes worth millions of won."

He later shared more of his daily life, including drift practice, news of tire sponsorship, and making okonomiyaki himself to eat with his mother. During the cooking process, his mother helped with cutting and flipping, showing their natural mother-son chemistry.

At the end of the video, he also showed himself obtaining an international driver's license ahead of his departure for the United States. When acquaintances cheered him on, saying, "Have a huge success in the United States," Poppin' Hyun Joon said, "I'm going to the United States again."

He also personally explained why he was heading to the United States, something some fans had been curious about. He said, "Are we going on a family trip? We are, but it's not just a trip. I'm also going there to work for my U.S. company."

He added, "I will burn with passion in the hot United States and work hard. See you in the fall," signaling his plans for activities in the United States.

Meanwhile, Poppin' Hyun Joon is known to own six properties in total, including a four-story building in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, one building in Mapo District, two homes in Ilsan, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and one house in a provincial area. His Mapo District home even has a private elevator, which once drew public attention, and he is widely known as a wealthy figure who owns multiple supercars.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.