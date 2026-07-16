Hwang Kwang-hee Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Story After Seo In-young's Profanity Controversy... "There Were Times We Could Not Speak Up"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] Singer Hwang Kwang-hee, a junior colleague of Seo In-young, expressed sympathy over her profanity controversy.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" released a video titled "Seo In-young's All-Time Great Character, Exposed by Her Agency Junior Hwang Kwang-hee."

That day, Seo In-young met with Hwang Kwang-hee, a junior at her agency. When Seo stepped away briefly, Hwang shared his sincere support for her.

He carefully began, "I'm saying this because noona isn't here," and added, "I watched everything unfold when the profanity controversy happened. But there were many situations where we could not speak up." He went on to say, "When those things happened to noona, I felt really bad," and added, "I always hoped she would get back on her feet again."

Hwang also mentioned Seo In-young's recent return to activity through YouTube and said, "When noona started 'Gaegwacheonseon,' I really applauded. I hoped it would not end as just a one-time incident, but continue for a long time."

He added, "Just being able to watch noona resume her activities again made me so happy," and explained, "That's exactly why I came here today without taking any appearance fee."

Hwang later told Seo In-young, "Call me once you've used up the buzz, noona," and confidently said, "I'll bring Yim Si-wan and Park Hyung-sik with me." When Seo seemed unconvinced, he said, "I'll tell them, 'We did get help from noona too,' and I'll give them a call."

The production team then cautiously asked, "What about G-Dragon?" Hwang immediately shut it down, saying, "Not that far," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young became embroiled in controversy after it was revealed that she had used profanity toward staff during the filming of a variety show in 2017. At the time, she explained that the remarks were directed at her talent manager, not the production team. She said her emotions had run high amid a packed schedule and poor conditions, and that the wording became excessive because they were close after working together for a long time. However, the explicit profanity was aired as it was, and she was unable to avoid a fall in her image, eventually going through a long period of self-reflection and inactivity.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.