Kim Sook Says She Gained 8 kg in a Month After Quitting Smoking After Smoking Three Packs a Day: "I’ll Start a No-Smoking School"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Sook revealed that she gained 8 kg within a month after quitting smoking.

On the 15th, VIVO TV released a video titled "※A Legendary Story Is Born※ Kim Sook: 'Why would you go visit someone in the hospital and confuse the patient?.. A grand contest of the stupidest things everyone has done at least once'".

That day, Kim Sook recalled, "I gained 10 kg in three months after quitting smoking," responding to a story from someone who said they had put on 10 kg three months after quitting.

She went on to say, "For the first time, I even got bruises on my arms. When you suddenly gain weight and wear a suit all day, you end up with spiral-shaped bruises on the inside of your elbows." She added, "It was because the clothes were tight. The fabric left red lines on my skin. Anyone who has gained weight knows. You get bruises like burst capillaries."

Kim Sook, who said she constantly had chocolate and candy in her mouth to help her quit smoking, made everyone laugh by saying, "I used to weigh around 49 to 50 kg, but my appetite increased after I quit smoking." She added, "If this person gained 10 kg in three months, they actually managed themselves pretty well."

Meanwhile, Kim Sook announced her plan to open a no-smoking school during a phone call with Mirage, one of the entertainment industry's best-known smokers.

Song Eun-i explained, "Principal Kim Sook is going to gather all the smoking celebrities and do this at once." Kim Sook then said, "When you enter the no-smoking school, we'll check your bag and make you come in. I'll put patches on your upper arms. I'll personally do the body search. It'll be exactly like prison, where you have to take off your underwear and sit in front of a mirror," drawing big laughs.

Kim Sook also said, "There is a program. There is a treatment process for quitting smoking." She added, "You shouldn't make this difficult. If you make it too hard, you'll crave cigarettes even more. If someone who truly thinks people should never smoke runs it, they'll just stress people out and make them smoke."

She continued, "I was someone who smoked three packs a day. I know exactly when people feel like smoking, so someone like me should design the program," expressing confidence as a successful quitter.

In response, Mirage said, "My appearance fee may not be much, but I would still pay it and do this program," showing a strong willingness to enroll in the no-smoking school.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.