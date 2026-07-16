No Hong-chul Says He Wants to Build a Capsule Hotel Himself... Caught Smiling in a Meeting: "I Can't Sleep Because I'm So Excited"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster No Hong-chul drew attention after revealing plans to build a hotel.

On the 16th, No Hong-chul posted a video on his social media account along with the message, "I suddenly got the idea that I want to build a hotel, and these days I'm so excited I can't sleep."

The video showed No Hong-chul in a conference room, looking at a presentation screen and discussing the hotel he is planning.

The monitor displayed the phrase "Predictable Eccentricity," sparking curiosity about the concept he has in mind for the space.

As he reviewed various hotel designs and exchanged ideas for the new project, his face clearly showed excitement and anticipation.

No Hong-chul said, "I may or may not be able to make it, and even if I do, it will probably be a very small capsule hotel, or maybe a hostel. But I always love this excitement."

Fans also cheered him on, saying, "We support your positive energy" and "Keep fighting," as they watched him enjoy the process of developing new ideas regardless of whether they become reality.

Meanwhile, No Hong-chul is appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show and continues to connect with fans by sharing various travel stories and daily life updates on his YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.