Kim Hye-eun Reveals Her 6 Billion Won Penthouse... The Ultimate Maximalist Says, "If I Hold a Bazaar, People Line Up for an Open Run"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Kim Hye-eun has revealed her 6 billion won penthouse.

On the 15th, a video titled "※A Real Look Inside Maximalist Kim Hye-eun's Home, More Packed Than a Duty-Free Shop※" was uploaded to Kim Hye-eun's channel.

In the video, Kim Hye-eun's home drew attention with its spacious living room and a garden offering an open view.

The classic furniture in the living room also caught the eye. Kim Hye-eun explained, "It was used by my husband's grandfather. I had been living with it, along with a chest of drawers and a huge mother-of-pearl wardrobe. But when we renovated five years ago, there was nowhere to put it, and I thought it just wouldn't work, so I remodeled it into a console." She added, "It is a shame when I think about everything I threw away, but remodeling it also cost a lot of money."

She then showed her daughter's room, which had a uniquely designed door. Kim Hye-eun said she installed a door without a handle at her daughter's request. "For mothers with teenagers, here's a tip: kids lock their doors, right? So I made it possible to lock it from the inside," she said.

She laughed as she confessed, "But when kids talk on the phone with their friends, mothers are always curious about who they are meeting. Since children care most about their friends, parents are very interested too. But I actually benefited from this door. There is a gap. She locks it herself, but you can see everything."

Kim Hye-eun also revealed a dressing room packed with clothes. She said she is preparing a bazaar. "Once a year, I hold a bazaar for mothers raising children alone. Last year's proceeds exceeded 18 million won. It was quite helpful," she said. "After doing it about six times, people started lining up for an open run. Neighborhood moms lined up a lot, so it became fun."

She also showed a practice room she uses alone. Kim Hye-eun explained, "I have a lot of scripts to memorize, and these days are especially sensitive. My husband also has to undergo surgery, so he can't lose sleep. I stay up late anyway."

True to her maximalist style, Kim Hye-eun had filled the practice room with all kinds of cosmetics and beauty devices. She introduced the device she treasures most. "Even if you get Ulthera or Thermage, the effect doesn't last long. At most, it lasts two or three months," she said. "After trying it a few times, I felt it was too wasteful. If you do it for just two weeks, it works better than that. But you have to do it every day."

She added, "I sometimes can't take care of myself because I'm tired, but I try to do it every day. I even try to put on a face mask before going to bed," showing how seriously she takes skin care.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.