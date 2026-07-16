Song Min-ho Has Gained Weight, Yoo Ah-in Shows Gray Hair — Their Looks Have Changed After the Controversies

(Left) Photo = Yonhap (Right) Photo = Online community

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Song Min-ho of Winner and actor Yoo Ah-in, who had rarely been seen in public since their controversies, have recently been appearing before the public again and drawing attention for their changed looks.

Song Min-ho appeared as a witness at the third hearing in the case against A, the supervisor responsible for managing a social service worker, on charges of violating the Military Service Act, held on the 14th at the Seoul Western District Court.

Song Min-ho, who appeared in court that day, drew attention for looking noticeably heavier than he did at his first hearing about three months earlier. His face and build appeared fuller than before, and his hair looked less glossy, creating a mood quite different from his previously gaunt appearance.

During the trial, Song Min-ho personally explained his health condition, saying he suffers from bipolar disorder and panic disorder. He stated, "Bipolar disorder is manic depression, and panic disorder is a condition in which a person falls into panic in unexpected situations." He added, "As I got closer to the end of my service, there were times when my condition worsened and times when it improved. The illness itself is not easy to predict."

He also said, "It is a condition that can be managed with medication, but the medicine itself was so strong that I sometimes felt mentally foggy even during the day." He continued, "My doctor said it would be difficult for me to complete my service, but I was determined to finish it. There are parts I regret now."

Regarding the prosecution's allegation that he conspired to violate the Military Service Act, he repeatedly denied it, saying, "I never conspired with anyone."

Yoo Ah-in also drew attention for his changed appearance after recently making a public appearance.

On the 13th, Yoo Ah-in attended the VIP screening of the film 'Hope' at Megabox COEX in Gangnam District, Seoul. It was his first large-scale film event since the drug-use case.

What stood out most was the change in his hairstyle. He appeared in a black shirt with long hair falling to the nape of his neck. Although he wore a cap and kept his eyes covered, his gray hair was so noticeable that it could not be hidden.

Yoo Ah-in did not stop at the photo wall and quietly moved into the theater. He minimized exposure to reporters, but he was also seen greeting acquaintances warmly with a bright smile.

Recently, speculation has also grown that he may resume activities, including rumors that he has left his former agency, UAA, and signed with a new one. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding an exclusive contract or his next project.

Song Min-ho is continuing his trial on charges of violating the Military Service Act, while Yoo Ah-in is weighing when to return to activities after the Supreme Court of Korea finalized his sentence of one year in prison, suspended for two years, in a case involving violations of the Narcotics Control Act.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.