"42 kg" Shinji's muscle mass is at zero, with a body condition like that of a general hospital patient... Even 5 kg feels "too heavy"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Shinji of the group Koyote has begun working out in earnest after shocking health checkup results.

On the 15th, a video titled "Shinji was shocked after seeing her InBody results..." was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Eotteoshinji?!?".

At the gym in the video, Shinji showed a determined attitude, saying, "This is my third workout this week alone. If I do it, I do it."

She then explained what led her to decide to exercise, saying, "The InBody test was the biggest reason." Last week, after undergoing an eight-body constitution test, she was told that she had virtually no muscle mass, to the point that it was surprising she could walk, and that her body was at the level of someone in their 50s. Her InBody score was so poor that it could not even be measured.

In May, she also revealed, "I'm 164 cm tall, but my weight dropped to 43 kg. I saw 42.9 kg," and confessed that mental stress had contributed to her weight loss, drawing sympathy.

Shinji said, "I may not have workout muscles, but I think I do have the stamina and strength to perform on stage." She added, "But when they said it was surprising that I could even walk, I thought, 'Maybe this is more serious than I realized.' My InBody score didn't even come out."

The production team asked, "Since you haven't been exercising, wouldn't you see changes in two months?" A trainer replied, "Yes. But I hope you eat well. You said you usually eat one meal, or at most two, and since you don't eat much beyond that, exercising while eating so little could actually make you lose more fat." In response, Shinji laughed and said awkwardly, "I can't afford to lose fat right now."

Shinji then worked on upper-body exercises. Lifting 5 kg, she grabbed her arm and said, "That was heavy. I won't be able to hold a microphone tomorrow." During lower-body training, the trainer expressed concern, telling her, "You need to build up your leg muscles somehow. This isn't good for your knees. I think problems will come up soon."

Shinji responded, "I'm like a general hospital," and added, "I don't have a goal. I'll get healthier. I started with a goal, but if things don't go the way I planned, I give up. So I'm just doing it."

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2. She is currently sharing her newlywed life through YouTube and various variety shows.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.