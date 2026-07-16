"When Is Mom Coming?" 3-Year-Old Son Finally Learns the Truth... Follow-Up to 'Marriage Hell' Bae and Geu Couple

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun Yeong's Report: Marriage Hell" will reveal the follow-up story of the "Bae and Geu couple," which moved many viewers to tears. The husband, who is raising two children alone after losing his wife, and the moment he finally tells the truth to his young son, who still does not know about his mother's death, are set to be shown, adding to the heartbreak.

In a preview for MBC's "Oh Eun Yeong's Report: Marriage Hell" released on the 15th, the current lives of the husband and two children from the "Bae and Geu couple" were revealed through "Again, Love Afterward." In particular, the preview drew viewers' attention with the painful story of the young child who still does not know his mother has died, and the family left behind.

In a broadcast in May, the story of a husband who stayed by his wife's side until the very end after she was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer was introduced. The sight of the husband remaining devoted to his wife throughout her terminal illness brought many viewers to tears. But just before her 31st birthday, she passed away, leaving behind precious memories with her family over 117 days, and the wave of mourning continued even after the program aired.

After losing his wife, the husband, who is raising their two children alone, returned to Oh Eun-young. He said, "When I wake up in the morning, I think, 'I'm the only one still alive.'"

When Oh Eun-young asked, "Do you still feel like you want to follow her?" the husband replied with difficulty, "Yes. It's close. I'm just barely holding on."

His biggest concern was how to explain his wife's death to the children. He confessed, "I still hadn't told Do-yul that his wife had passed away."

The image of the child desperately waiting for his mother in the video made the scene even more heartbreaking. The boy kept asking, "When is Mom coming?" and "When is Mom coming?" again and again, and the husband said, "Every time the child called for his mother, my heart pounded."

The preview also showed the moment the child was finally told about his mother's death. The husband said honestly, "I was afraid because I had no way of knowing how a 3-year-old would react when hearing this."

He then took the child to the place where his mother was and carefully began, "This is the hospital where Mom is. This is..." But the child cried out, "This isn't Mom's hospital!" and broke down in disbelief. After visiting his mother's columbarium, he screamed, "Why did Mom go to heaven?" deepening the sorrow.

Meanwhile, "Oh Eun Yeong's Report: Again, Love Afterward" will air on the 20th at 9 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.