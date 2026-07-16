Young-ja and Yeong-cheol of Season 32: Romance Ends, Reality Begins... Argument Erupts During Date ('I'm Solo')

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] On 'I'm Solo,' tension rose between Young-ja and Yeong-cheol of Season 32 as they revealed conflict during a date, raising concerns about their relationship.

The dating segment for the 32nd season of the divorce special continued on ENA and SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo,' which aired on the 15th.

That day, Young-ja chose Yeong-cheol again, the man she had liked from the very beginning, but unlike before, she could not hide her gloomy expression.

Yeong-cheol had already said early in the show, "I have never grilled meat" and "I have never done the dishes," and he had also been unusually close with Kyung-soo, which only deepened Young-ja's disappointment. As the mood grew heavier, Yeong-cheol asked, "Why are you acting like that? Tell me," and Young-ja finally opened up.

She asked, "Why have you never done the dishes?" Yeong-cheol explained, "I lived with my parents, so there was no need. Even during my marriage, my ex-wife would not let me do it." When Young-ja brought up the meat-grilling issue, Yeong-cheol complained, "In the end, I grilled the meat and did the dishes, didn't I?"

But Young-ja's complaints did not end there. She also mentioned his behavior at the drinking table and the way he talked, saying, "You did not look for me first today either," and expressed her disappointment. Yeong-cheol shot back, "I only looked for you," but the two could not narrow their differences.

Watching from the studio, Defconn said, "If Yeong-cheol had just said, 'I'll try harder,' it would have ended there. But he kept explaining, and that made the fight worse," expressing regret. Song Hae-na added, "It feels like we're watching a future married couple fight."

After the date, Young-ja opened up more honestly to the female cast members. She said, "He is a good person, but he has no sense," and added, "Things I used to laugh off now bother me. His style is too gangster-like, and I hate the way he talks." She also said, "I hate that he keeps sticking with Kyung-soo, and he has never once asked me to go for a walk first," making no attempt to hide her disappointment.

On the other hand, Defconn and Lee Yi-kyung analyzed that the relationship was not completely over, saying, "If they keep bringing up complaints like that, it means they still have feelings left."

In the preview released at the end of the broadcast, Young-ja and Yeong-cheol were seen clashing even more intensely and raising their voices, drawing attention to how their relationship will end.

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.