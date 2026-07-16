NouerA Releases Highlight Medley for New Album '.exe,' Capturing a Retro Mood

Photo courtesy of Nouer Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Group NouerA has released a highlight medley for its new album.

On the 15th, NouerA unveiled the highlight medley video for its fourth mini album, '.exe,' through its official social media accounts.

The video features a retro-inspired design, drawing on elements such as mini-homepages, Minesweeper, and online avatars.

It also previewed parts of several tracks, including the title song '.exe,' as well as 'LOCKED IN,' 'W.T.F(un),' and 'LIFE IN COLOR.'

According to its agency, Nouer Entertainment, the fourth mini album '.exe' tells the story of NouerA moving straight ahead to sincerely express its feelings to someone it likes. The title track '.exe' portrays the group racing beyond the boundaries of dimensions to reach the person it loves.

The video also included a lyric from '.exe' in the form of a mini-homepage guestbook entry: "I will appear in your dimension, so I hope you will recognize me."

NouerA will release '.exe' at 6 p.m. on the 27th through major online music platforms. It marks the group's comeback about four months after its third mini album, 'POP IT LIKE,' released in March. Ahead of the release, the group first previewed 'LIFE IN COLOR' from '.exe' during the Japan leg of its first world tour, 'CATCH THE WAVE.'

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.