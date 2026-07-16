"I Thought I Could Just Take It Off When I Lost Popularity; I Relied Only on My Looks" Kang Ye Bin Regrets Her Four-Year Hiatus From Entertainment ('No Back')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kang Ye Bin said on "No Back Tak Jaehoon" that she regrets the way she thought during her peak years.

On the 15th, broadcaster Kang Ye Bin appeared on the YouTube channel "No Back Tak Jaehoon."

Tak Jae-hoon mentioned her long absence, saying, "I heard a lot of talk that Kang Ye Bin had disappeared from the broadcasting world." In response, Kang Ye Bin said, "People said I had disappeared, but I was actually working hard in my own way. Of course, I wasn't on TV, but I couldn't appear because no one invited me."

Kang Ye Bin said that her Maxim photo shoots once sold out among soldiers during her peak. Looking embarrassed, she quickly covered an old photo of herself with her hand. She then startled Tak Jae-hoon by saying bluntly, "This body is not my body now. It feels unfamiliar. How did it get this big? It's all gone now, so I don't have this body anymore."

Kang Ye Bin, who said she received an overwhelming number of advances from men at the time, admitted, "I don't know why I thought that way back then. Now I think it was foolish. I relied on that alone and didn't build anything else. That's why I ended up being reported missing. Honestly, I lived only on that. My physical condition, my appearance, my popularity — that was all I trusted. I had absurd thoughts like, 'If popularity goes away, I can just take it off.' But I hadn't built anything else over the years. I thought that was how entertainers were supposed to be."

Kang Ye Bin also said she used to focus heavily on looks when dating. "I only looked at the face and the body. They didn't need to have anything else. I think I lived life too much on my own terms. I regret living as if it was enough for me to just like something," she said, adding, "But because of that, I never broke up with anyone as enemies."

Tak Jae-hoon comforted her, saying, "You lived stylishly. From my perspective, when people are young, they all want to live like that. And if they don't, many later say, 'I regret not trying that at least once back then.'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.