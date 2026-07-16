Drone Boat for Landing, Robots for Combat: Ukraine Reveals World’s First Unmanned Amphibious Assault

Photo source: Ukraine’s 123rd Brigade

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Ukraine has publicly revealed, for the first time, an operation in which an armed ground robot was landed on a Russia-occupied coast using an unmanned surface vessel (USV) and then used in combat. Ukraine described it as the world’s first unmanned landing operation.

According to The War Zone (TWZ), a U.S. military outlet, Ukraine’s 123rd Brigade said it recently carried out the operation at Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast, southern Ukraine, which is under Russian occupation. The exact date of the operation was not disclosed.

The released footage includes scenes captured by a drone flying overhead, an unmanned surface vessel, and the ground robot itself.

The video shows the unmanned surface vessel approaching the shore and then deploying the wheeled ground robot. The robot, armed with a machine gun, then moved away from the coast toward inland targets and opened fire.

The unmanned surface vessel returned safely after completing the mission, but it was not disclosed whether the landed ground robot was recovered.

The robot shown is believed to be part of the Rys series developed by Ukrainian company Roboneers. The robot, equipped with a 7.62 mm machine gun, is said to feature a ballistic calculator and AI-based target detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities.

The Rys series is now widely used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for supply transport, casualty evacuation, combat engineering, and combat support missions. Mine-laying and mine-clearing models are also in operation.

Kinburn Spit, where the operation took place, is a highly strategic area in southern Ukraine. The narrow landform is about 10 kilometers long and overlooks the mouth of the Dnipro River. Russian forces seized the area in the summer of 2022 and have since deployed electronic warfare equipment, missiles, and artillery there.

Experts said the operation suggests a possible new tactical direction for future amphibious assaults, with unmanned systems deployed before troops. They also noted, however, that its durability and survivability on the battlefield still need further verification.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.