"Tourists Spark Outrage After Obscene Act at Terror Victims' Memorial"

Photo courtesy of Valencia Viva Walks

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Tourists have sparked public outrage after behaving obscenely at a memorial statue for terror victims in Spain.

Online criticism has poured in, with many accusing them of desecrating a space meant to honor the victims. Some have even claimed the group behaved disorderly in other public places as well.

According to foreign media outlets, including NeedToKnow, the controversial video was reportedly filmed at the Monument to the Victims of Terrorism in Valencia, Spain.

In the video, one man presses his body against the memorial statue and makes gestures resembling sexual activity. The people with him can be seen laughing, watching, or singing.

The video also captures one man joking, "It looks like she has fallen in love with you," to another member of the group.

The person who posted the video criticized the tourists, saying, "This memorial was built to honor those who died in terror attacks," and urged them to acknowledge their wrongdoing and issue a formal apology.

A Valencia tourism information account later shared the video and claimed the same tourists were also seen urinating on street trees in a busy downtown area. The account expressed concern, saying, "In recent times, there have been more and more cases of some tourists showing no respect for the city's residents, monuments, and public spaces."

Local reports said the men in the video are believed to be tourists from Poland, but the timing of the filming and their identities have not yet been officially confirmed.

As the video spread, criticism continued online. Netizens commented, "They have absolutely no sense of respect," "This is truly disgusting," and "An unbearable act."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.