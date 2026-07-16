Lee Kyung-kyu Upset Over Eye Health Issues: "It’s Because of 'City Fisherman'; I’ll Sue"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu has been diagnosed with cataracts.

On the 16th, a video titled "Lee Kyung-kyu, who eventually developed 'this disease' that one in three adults is said to get" was uploaded to the YouTube channel God Kyung-kyu.

After visiting an eye clinic, Lee said, "As I get older, my vision is getting worse. So I need an eye exam. I should be seeing good things, but my eyes can't handle it."

After undergoing several tests, Lee met with an ophthalmology specialist and heard the results. The doctor said, "There are some abnormal findings in the eyes." He added, "You have a mild cataract. It is not severe, but you may feel that your vision is worse than before. It is not yet at the stage where surgery is urgently needed, but eventually surgery will be necessary." The diagnosis left Lee surprised.

The doctor also said, "In the case of cataracts, it is not severe, but outdoor exposure and ultraviolet exposure are aggravating factors." Lee responded, "I spent seven years out on the sea with 'City Fisherman,' and my skin and eyes have been badly damaged."

That was not all. The doctor explained, "There is also a wrinkle under the eye. It can cause discomfort, frequent bleeding, and a foreign-body sensation." He added, "There are oil glands beneath the eyelid margin, so we quantified the oil layer. In summary, there is age-appropriate cataract, conjunctival laxity, which is a loosening of the white part of the eye, and dry eye syndrome."

After leaving the exam room, Lee said, "I’ll come back on another day to get the procedure done." He then added bitterly, "Ultimately, it was because of 'City Fisherman' and the seven years I spent on the sea. I guess I should sue 'City Fisherman.' I need to ask them to give me back my eyes."

wjjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.