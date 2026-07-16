Woori Children Medical Foundation Takes Part in the 4th Autism Expo... "Provides Counseling on Autism and Developmental Delays"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Woori Children Medical Foundation, affiliated with Korea University Medical Center (KUMC), said that the Mind Strong Center at Woori Children’s Hospital, led by Chairman Jeong Seong-gwan, and the Mind Strong Center at Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital, led by Director Yoo Byeong-geun and Center Head Song Min-jae, took part in the 4th Autism Expo held at Yangjae aT Center on the 10th and 11th and provided specialized counseling on autism spectrum disorder and developmental delays.

The Autism Expo is an event designed to raise public understanding of autism spectrum disorder and developmental disabilities, while providing people with these conditions and their families with information on medicine, education, welfare, caregiving, and other areas. Since its first edition, the event has drawn a cumulative 61,000 visitors, 279 participating organizations, 104 programs including lectures and performances, 1,228 media reports, and about 370,000 YouTube views. It has established itself as a leading event in the field of autism and developmental disabilities.

During the event, the booth was visited by children, adolescents, and adults with autism spectrum disorder or developmental delays, along with caregivers and staff from related institutions and centers from across the country. The Woori Children Medical Foundation operated a booth to introduce Woori Children’s Hospital, Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital, and the Mind Strong Center, a specialized center for child and adolescent mental health, while also offering expert counseling.

At the booth, the team explained the Mind Strong Center’s main treatment areas and operating system, as well as the pediatric and adolescent care and treatment systems at both hospitals. The site was staffed by child and adolescent psychiatrists, along with clinical psychologists, speech therapists, play therapists, cognitive therapists, and ABA therapists. Together, they introduced the center’s integrated care and treatment system and held one-on-one consultations with visitors. Those who received counseling were also given the center’s brochure, along with gifts such as vitamins and probiotics that children like.

Children and caregivers from across the country, especially those experiencing autism spectrum disorder and developmental delays, mainly visited the Woori Children’s Hospital booth. They had the opportunity to speak directly with specialists about the difficulties and questions they had encountered during treatment. By keeping consultation times flexible and creating a comfortable setting for caregivers, the foundation’s medical staff reviewed each individual’s symptoms, treatment history, and medication status in a comprehensive way. When more detailed evaluation and continued treatment were needed, they guided visitors toward care at specialized medical institutions.

Song Min-jae, head of the Mind Strong Center at Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital, who organized the event, said, "Through this event, we were once again able to confirm that individuals with autism spectrum disorder and developmental delays, as well as their families, have many concerns about medication, treatment processes, and future prognosis." He added, "Because this is an area that requires accurate evaluation and steady treatment, we will do our best to provide a professional care environment that patients and families can trust."

Lee Jun-ho, a professor at the Mind Strong Center of Woori Children’s Hospital, said, "Autism spectrum disorder and developmental delays are not issues that can be resolved through medical treatment alone. They require ongoing attention and support from families, schools, treatment institutions, and local communities." He added, "We will continue to listen directly to the voices of patients and caregivers in various settings and work to ensure they receive appropriate evaluation and treatment at the right time."

Meanwhile, the Woori Children Medical Foundation operates the Mind Strong Center, a specialized pediatric and adolescent psychiatry center, at Woori Children’s Hospital and Seongbuk Woori Children’s Hospital. The center evaluates a wide range of mental health and developmental issues that may affect children and adolescents, including autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, tic disorders, and emotional and behavioral problems. It provides specialized care and treatment tailored to each individual’s condition. The foundation plans to continue expanding its positive impact by listening to the voices of patients and families both inside and outside the clinic, while supporting healthy growth and promoting pediatric and adolescent mental health in the community.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun

Medical staff at the Mind Strong Center providing counseling

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.