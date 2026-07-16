"Did I smoke a lot?" ... Lee Hye-young, who is battling lung cancer, finally fires back at hurtful comments

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress and painter Lee Hye-young candidly shared how her daily life and health have changed noticeably since her lung cancer battle.

On the 16th, a video titled "My father, a Korean War veteran, and Incheon native Lee Hye-young" was uploaded to Lee Hye-young's YouTube channel.

That day, Lee Hye-young visited Incheon National Cemetery and paid respects at her father's grave. She expressed her affection, saying, "My father was truly a stylish man. He had so many hats, and every time he came, he dressed up to the nines."

She went on to recall him, saying, "He had a warm and generous personality," and added, "He came down to Incheon during the Korean War and went through so much hardship."

After visiting her father, Lee Hye-young, a native of Incheon, toured the city's nostalgic landmarks and reflected on her childhood. In particular, she spoke honestly about how her daily life and health have changed since her lung cancer battle. "I think filming YouTube has made me healthier," she said with a bright smile. "Trying new things and spending time communicating with people gives me a lot of strength." She also drew attention by revealing that, in the past, her illness kept her from going out much, but now she has regained enough stamina to walk around the streets of her hometown, Incheon, for hours.

Lee Hye-young said she reads every supportive comment she receives and said she feels deeply for the stories of lung cancer patients who never smoked. "There are so many people who get lung cancer even though they never smoked," she said. "When people hear 'lung cancer,' they think, 'They must have smoked a lot,' but that is absolutely not true. Anyone who is sick suffers in both body and mind. I hope people stop saying hurtful things so carelessly." She added, "I was very sick and went through a lot, but there are many people who are even sicker than I am. The reason I started YouTube was because I wanted everyone watching these videos to feel even a little happier," sharing her heartfelt thoughts.

At the end of the video, she said, "After I got sick, I really didn't go out much, but just being able to walk and get around for this long makes me so happy." She added, "I still have energy left, so I think I can keep going out. I will continue taking care of my health and come back with better content," reassuring fans with an update on her recovery.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-young previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer last year and underwent surgery. At the time, she said the cancer was caught early and the operation went well. She is now managing her health through regular checkups without chemotherapy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.