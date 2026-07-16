Kim Ho-young, at the center of the “Ock Jang-pan controversy,” enjoys a 149,000-won mango bingsu mukbang with Park Mi-sun: “You have to eat the hotel one”

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Kim Ho-young of "Miseon Impossible" enjoyed a hotel bingsu mukbang with Park Mi-sun.

On the 16th, a video titled "Worried about a bowl costing 149,000 won?! We tried every hotel mango bingsu we could find (feat. Kim Ho-young)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Miseon Impossible."

Park Mi-sun said, "I feel like I'm waiting for hotel mango bingsu, so I wanted to do a review. I don't think we can go to many places, maybe about three today," and added, "Among the men I know, he's the sweetest and the most stylish," as she took on the hotel mango bingsu review with Kim Ho-young.

Kim Ho-young said, "What's funny is that I look like someone who would eat fruit well, but I never touch it at all. I do eat it when it's on top of bingsu or cake. I don't really eat fresh fruit," but added, "I don't eat mango by itself, but I do eat mango bingsu. The hotel one is the one you have to eat."

The first hotel mango bingsu was priced at 130,000 won. Park Mi-sun was surprised and said, "The price is pretty brutal," while Kim Ho-young noted, "The price keeps going up. But even so, there are many times when you can't get it because it's sold out."

Kim Ho-young explained, "The taste doesn't necessarily have to match the price of the bingsu, but it includes many things such as the view, seating, and service at a five-star hotel."

Impressed by the lavish appearance of the bingsu, Park Mi-sun exclaimed, "How are you supposed to eat this? It's too precious," and Kim Ho-young made everyone laugh by whispering, "It's worth 130,000 won."

The last hotel's mango bingsu cost a staggering 149,000 won. Seeing the bingsu packed with mango, Park Mi-sun asked, "How much mango is in there?" A staff member replied, "It contains the equivalent of two Jeju apple mangoes." After a furious mukbang session, Kim Ho-young said, "Summer hasn't even officially started yet, but I already ate all the mango bingsu I'll have this year today," and Park Mi-sun added, "The bingsu was great, but it was even better because I was with Ho-young," adding a warm touch to the segment.

Meanwhile, musical actor Kim Ho-young was thrust back into controversy after Ock Joo-hyun brought up the "Ock Jang-pan incident" from four years ago. In 2022, Kim Ho-young posted on social networking service, "Asaripan is an old word. These days, it's Ock Jang-pan," sparking suspicions that he was criticizing Ock Joo-hyun over allegations that she monopolized the casting for "Elisabeth." Ock Joo-hyun then filed a defamation lawsuit against Kim Ho-young, but later withdrew it.

However, suspicions surrounding Ock Joo-hyun's casting decisions continued, and when she recently said that withdrawing the lawsuit against Kim Ho-young was her biggest regret, the "Ock Jang-pan incident" resurfaced. Kim Ho-young, however, has remained silent and has not commented on the matter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.