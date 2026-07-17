"I Don’t Really Go Out of the Waiting Room" Sunmi Makes a Surprising Confession After 20 Years in the Industry ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Sunmi, now a veteran singer in her 20th year since debut, made a bittersweet confession. She said, "I don’t really go out of the waiting room because I’m worried the younger singers might feel uncomfortable," revealing the weight of time and her years in the industry.

On the 19th, KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' will feature Sunmi, the original 'WATERBOMB goddess' who drew 23 million views with her 'Gashina' WATERBOMB stage, appearing as a special MC. She will also join Jun Hyun-moo and Jung Ho-young for a challenge set to her new song 'Forever July,' bringing laughter to the show.

Sunmi, who has now become a senior figure in her 20th year since debut, draws admiration with her unchanged, age-defying beauty. But beyond her dazzling visuals, she also opens up about an unexpected challenge that comes with being a senior in the music industry. Sunmi said, "I don’t really go out of the waiting room because I’m worried the younger singers might feel uncomfortable," sharing a bittersweet confession that reflects the weight of her years. In response, veteran entertainer Lee Kyung-kyu steps in and says confidently, "Back in the day, 20 or 30 people used to share one broadcast station waiting room. I told everyone to leave, and I used it alone," sending the studio into laughter.

Sunmi also sparks curiosity by revealing a special connection with genius designer Ko Tae-yong, who scored a major hit with 'National Dog T.' Looking back on the time she met him 12 years ago, Sunmi says, "He had this charisma that felt like he was ruling with swagger. He was so sharp that he barely spoke when we were together," describing his cool charm. Ko Tae-yong then casually admits, "At the time, I used to walk around with roof tiles on my shoulders, so my nickname was 'Roof Tile,'" openly acknowledging how full of confidence he once was. Her account raises anticipation over what kind of charismatic moment Sunmi noticed in him.

Sunmi's veteran side, along with the behind-the-scenes story of her reunion with Ko Tae-yong after 12 years, can be seen on the broadcast of 'Boss in the Mirror.'

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.