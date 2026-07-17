Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young's tearful wedding scene... Bride walks down the aisle holding her father's hand, saying, "I never thought I'd get to do this"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Bae Sung-jae, a former announcer, and his wife Kim Da-young have revealed their previously private wedding ceremony.

On the 16th, Kim Da-young posted a video on her SNS with the caption, "Only immediate family, a super small wedding."

The video showed the couple's quiet wedding last May, attended only by family members. At the time of their marriage announcement, they had said they would forgo a separate ceremony and instead mark the occasion with a family dinner and an exchange of rings.

That day, Bae Sung-jae entered with a bright smile as cheers of "So handsome" rang out. When asked to show how happy he was with his hands, he made a hand heart, expressing his affection for the bride and warming hearts.

Kim Da-young then walked down the aisle in a pure white wedding dress, holding her father's hand tightly. She entered the venue with her father by her side, and her graceful yet elegant appearance drew attention. Kim Da-young added the caption, "The bride's entrance I thought I'd never get to do," sharing her overwhelming emotions.

Later, a touching moment came when the bride's father warmly embraced Bae Sung-jae. The couple exchanged rings amid their families' blessings and became husband and wife, bringing their simple but meaningful ceremony to a close.

Bae Sung-jae said in his remarks, "Marriage means deciding to continue the lives our parents have lived. Our parents may feel a great sense of emptiness today, but we will live well until the day we, too, feel that kind of emptiness." Kim Da-young also shed tears as she said, "We will live beautifully and well from now on. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young met as senior and junior announcers at SBS, later developing into a romantic relationship. They became husband and wife in May last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.