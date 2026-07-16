Koo Hye-sun Says She Reads Every Hate Comment... "The Most Original One Was That I Was Fat" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Koo Hye-sun said she checks every malicious comment directed at her and candidly revealed the one that left the biggest impression.

On the 15th, MBN released a teaser for "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" on its YouTube channel under the title, "The quirky and honest story of Koo Hye-sun, the undisputed multi-hyphenate."

In the video, Kim Joo-ha cautiously asked about how to deal with unavoidable hate comments, saying, "She has received a lot of love, but there are hate comments too. We are the same."

In response, Koo Hye-sun said, "I read all the hate comments." She then recalled the most memorable one, saying, "It was a very original hate comment. 'You're fat.'" Looking at MC Moon Se-yoon and ZOZAZZ, who were sitting in front of her, she added, "Oh, I'm sorry," prompting Moon Se-yoon to jokingly act as if he were getting up from his seat, which sent the set into laughter.

Kim Joo-ha also introduced her by saying, "When you think of Koo Hye-sun, she's a multi-hyphenate. She acts, directs, writes lyrics, and composes music." As the conversation continued, the production team interrupted the recording, saying, "Hold on, we'll stop the shoot for a moment."

The staff then handed Koo Hye-sun something, and the teaser showed her reacting in surprise, saying, "Oh, really?" raising curiosity about the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Koo Hye-sun has built a career across a wide range of fields, including acting, film directing, writing, composing, and painting, earning the nickname of a multi-hyphenate. More recently, she has drawn attention by launching a hair roller product she developed herself and expanding her business activities as a CEO.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.