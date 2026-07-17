Kim Song, wife of Clon’s Kang Won-rae, faces issue with group-buy product... "Full refund decided for all items"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] A problem has been found with a group-buy product promoted by Kim Song, the wife of Clon member Kang Won-rae, and refunds will be issued to buyers.

On the 16th, Kim Song shared a notice regarding the group-buy refund.

Kim Song's side said, "We sincerely apologize to customers of the OO market who purchased this OOOO product. Due to insufficient preparation by the manufacturer, problems occurred, and we have decided to issue refunds to those who made purchases."

She then posted a notice from the food manufacturer she worked with on the group-buy.

In the notice, the manufacturer said, "We sincerely apologize for causing inconvenience and concern to customers due to several shortcomings in the packaging and delivery process during this group-buy. We are also deeply sorry to the OO market, which trusted us and carried out the group-buy, for causing worry and burden."

The manufacturer also explained who was responsible for the problem. "All responsibility for this incident lies with the OOOO restaurant. We will provide a 100% refund for this delivery," it said.

When one internet user later asked, "Is it a refund for all products?" the manufacturer replied, "For customers who received them today, all kimchi and pork dishes." It then clarified the scope of the refund.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.