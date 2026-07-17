Rumors of a Divorce With Young-cheol? Young-ja from Season 28 of I Am Solo Shows a Slimmer Look, and Jeong-hee Was Surprised Too: "Your Face Looks Smaller"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] An update on Young-ja from Season 28 of I Am Solo has been revealed.

On the 16th, a video titled "Talk Time With Female Friends After Filming My Little Old Boy" was uploaded to Gwangsu from Season 28 of I Am Solo's YouTube channel.

Gwangsu and Jeong-hee, a couple from Season 28, went on a date after finishing filming for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s My Little Old Boy. Gwangsu took Jeong-hee to a cafe in Cheongdam-dong. Jeong-hee was shocked to see Young-ja from Season 28 sitting inside. It turned out to be a surprise event arranged by Gwangsu. Jeong-hee said, "For a moment, I thought it was my birthday," and was delighted to see Young-ja again after a long time.

As soon as they sat down, Jeong-hee showered Young-ja with compliments. Jeong-hee said, "Straight hair suits you much better than waves. I wondered why you looked prettier, and it was because of the straight hair." She added, "Your face looks smaller. Did you lose weight?" In response, Young-ja said she had lost weight because she had been eating less flour rather than dieting.

Gwangsu, who planned the surprise event, said, "I called while I was driving up in the car." Jeong-hee was surprised and asked, "So you didn't plan it, and you just met because you called and found out she was here?" Young-ja explained, "I was just going to come, but I thought it would be more fun not to say anything."

Young-ja said, "When I heard it was a surprise, I asked my brother if that was okay. I said, 'Shouldn't we tell Jeong-hee?'" But Jeong-hee laughed and said, "I'm fully made up right now, so I can be confident. I just came out in the same outfit I wore for filming, so I feel good about myself."

Meanwhile, rumors recently spread that Young-ja from Season 28 of I Am Solo had divorced Young-cheol. The speculation grew after Young-ja removed all photos with Young-cheol from her social media account. She also turned off comments on her account, further fueling rumors of conflict between the two. However, photos of Young-ja are still on Young-cheol's account, leading many to urge caution against jumping to conclusions.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.