Kim Ddolddol Says, "Gay Couples Break Up Easily, So I Want to Get Married Even If We Have to Stay Together by Force" ('Hello Hanssemyo')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Ddolddol of 'Hello Hanssemyo' shared his thoughts on gay couples.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel 'Hello Hanssemyo' uploaded a short-form video titled "The Moment a Man Decides to Get Married."

Gay YouTuber Kim Ddolddol said he wants to get married and explained, "Gay couples are often in legally unrecognized or mostly secret relationships, so breaking up is very easy."

Kim Ddolddol said, "There is a saying that gay couples have a hard time making it past one year. Since the two people are secretly dating, if things go wrong, they can just break up." He added, "Heterosexual couples are known by the people around them, so they may want to keep dating out of consideration. And since they are married, they often end up staying together for the sake of the children. I want to be tied together by something like that, too."

In response, Jung Hyuk said, "That is why you get married and live together in places where legal systems are needed," and Kim Ddolddol joked, "I want to be tied together so tightly." Jung Hyuk then joked, "When you divorce, you split the assets 50-50 and can never get out," and Kim Ddolddol replied, "So that it becomes hard to separate."

Meanwhile, Kim Ddolddol came out as gay during a YouTube live broadcast in 2018 and has since been active as an LGBTQ YouTuber. He also gained popularity after appearing with Hong Seok-cheon on the web variety show 'Hong Seok-cheon's Jewel Box.'

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.