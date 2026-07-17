Lee Ji-hyun, Divorced Twice, Prepares Home-Cooked Meals at Dawn and Heads to the Hair Salon: "This Is How I Live While Raising Two Kids"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Ji-hyun, formerly of the group Jewelry, shared a hectic day in the life of a working mother, from preparing early-morning home-cooked meals for her two children to heading off to work at a hair salon.

On the 16th, a video titled "You’ll Be Going to Work, Right...? (with Chatty Ji-hyun) | Life Mode ON" was uploaded to Lee Ji-hyun's YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Ji-hyun showed herself taking care of her children at home before work and then spending the day working as a hair designer at a salon.

In the video, Lee Ji-hyun started her day as soon as she woke up by taking various supplements. She laughed as she said, "I take them by the bowl in the morning," while swallowing vitamins, omega-3, and magnesium one after another. She added, "Good-for-you things are usually bitter." She then immediately began preparing meals for her children. Lee Ji-hyun explained, "I make dakbokkeumtang and leave it ready for them to eat when they come home after school," adding, "I sauté the mushrooms so they won't notice, top it with seaweed flakes, and blend onions into it because they don't eat vegetables." She also said, "The food doesn't look pretty. I have to make it so no vegetables are visible," but added, "As long as the kids eat well, that's what matters," showing a mother's heart.

She also revealed how she packs fried rice and side dishes into microwave-safe containers and puts them in the refrigerator so the children can heat them up themselves, saying, "Our house is like a guest room, so a lot of friends come over."

Her busy morning continued. After taking care of her dog, waking up the children, and sending them off to school, Lee Ji-hyun prepared for work herself. She drew laughter with her candid, chaotic working-mom routine, saying, "I can finish my makeup in five minutes," and, "This is not how you should live. It's a real secret."

She also expressed affection for her daughter, who has entered puberty, and her son, who still seeks his mother's embrace. She said, "My eldest has hit puberty, so now she avoids physical contact," and added, "My son still gives me kisses, but thinking that won't last much longer makes me so sad."

She then sent the children off with the words, "I still feel like I'm not really an adult, so sometimes it feels overwhelming that I'm raising two kids," but added, "Let's all work hard today and see each other later," before heading to the salon.

At work, Lee Ji-hyun handled client consultations, cuts, and blow-drying with ease, showing her transformation into a hair designer. She also expressed a sense of responsibility for her new career, saying, "To survive, you have to be good at hair, take care of yourself, and smile."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun debuted with Jewelry in 2001 and is raising one son and one daughter on her own after two divorces. She recently drew attention after earning a national hairdressing license and taking on a new challenge as a hair designer.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.