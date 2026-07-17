'Married to Se7en' Lee Da-hae Surprises Fans with Her Baby Bump: "People Keep Bringing Me Food, and I've Gained More Weight"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yuna] Actress Lee Da-hae shared an update on her pregnancy and gave fans a glimpse into her happy life as an expectant mother.

On the 16th, Lee Da-hae posted several photos on her social networking service account along with the caption, "Guess who the pregnant woman is."

In the photos, Lee Da-hae is posing with acquaintances. She shyly showed off her slightly visible baby bump while smiling, and her friends also struck comic poses with their own bellies out, creating a cheerful mood.

Lee Da-hae also revealed a gift of food, saying it was "a nourishing Chinese dish good for pregnant women, prepared by a Chinese employee." The thoughtful care she has been receiving from people around her drew attention.

She also candidly admitted that her body has changed since becoming pregnant, saying, "People keep bringing me food everywhere I go, so I gained more weight after coming to Shanghai."

Meanwhile, actress Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2023. In May, three years after their wedding, she announced her pregnancy and received many congratulations. The couple is reportedly expecting a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.