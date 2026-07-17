Park Kyung-lim Laughs, Saying of Praise for Her Handsome High School Sophomore Son, "Only People Who Haven't Seen Him Can Say That..."

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Park Kyung-lim Laughs, Saying of Praise for Her Handsome High School Sophomore Son, "Only People Who Haven't Seen Him Can Say That..."

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Park Kyung-lim candidly shared her daily life and parenting philosophy regarding her son, who is in his second year of high school.

Park appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U's "2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi," which aired on the 16th. Model Lee So-ra served as the special DJ for the program that day.

During the show, Park talked about a special experience she had while taking part in school activities as a parent. She said, "My son was the student council president when he was in elementary school. On Teachers' Day and during Family Month, one of the parents gives a lecture in place of the teacher. They asked me, 'We'd like the mother to do it,' so I went and spoke in front of the children, saying, 'Everyone, please write down your dreams. This box is a place where your dreams can grow.'"

When asked about her relationship with her son, she gave a realistic answer befitting a mother of a high school student. Park made people laugh by saying, "Since this is a broadcast, can I be honest? He's a high school sophomore. What do you think he would think about his mother? I'll stop there."

Park Kyung-lim Laughs, Saying of Praise for Her Handsome High School Sophomore Son, "Only People Who Haven't Seen Him Can Say That..."

She also shared her own principles on parenting. Park said, "I ask once a year what he wants to be," adding, "It changes every time. Last year it was finance, but this year it was hotels. It keeps changing, so I told him to let me know once he finally decides."

Lee So-ra also commented on Park's son's looks that day. She said, "I heard your son is tall and handsome," and Park replied with a laugh, "That's something only people who haven't seen him can say."

Lee So-ra then added, "I haven't seen a photo. But when our Producer/Director said, 'Kyung-lim's son is a handsome guy,' he said, 'He's just an ordinary-looking guy.'" Park once again emphasized, "He's just a very common-looking type," showing her modest side.

Meanwhile, Park Kyung-lim married a non-celebrity husband in 2007 and has one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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