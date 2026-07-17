Park Kyung-lim Laughs, Saying of Praise for Her Handsome High School Sophomore Son, "Only People Who Haven't Seen Him Can Say That..."

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Broadcaster Park Kyung-lim candidly shared her daily life and parenting philosophy regarding her son, who is in his second year of high school.

Park appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U's "2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi," which aired on the 16th. Model Lee So-ra served as the special DJ for the program that day.

During the show, Park talked about a special experience she had while taking part in school activities as a parent. She said, "My son was the student council president when he was in elementary school. On Teachers' Day and during Family Month, one of the parents gives a lecture in place of the teacher. They asked me, 'We'd like the mother to do it,' so I went and spoke in front of the children, saying, 'Everyone, please write down your dreams. This box is a place where your dreams can grow.'"

When asked about her relationship with her son, she gave a realistic answer befitting a mother of a high school student. Park made people laugh by saying, "Since this is a broadcast, can I be honest? He's a high school sophomore. What do you think he would think about his mother? I'll stop there."

She also shared her own principles on parenting. Park said, "I ask once a year what he wants to be," adding, "It changes every time. Last year it was finance, but this year it was hotels. It keeps changing, so I told him to let me know once he finally decides."

Lee So-ra also commented on Park's son's looks that day. She said, "I heard your son is tall and handsome," and Park replied with a laugh, "That's something only people who haven't seen him can say."

Lee So-ra then added, "I haven't seen a photo. But when our Producer/Director said, 'Kyung-lim's son is a handsome guy,' he said, 'He's just an ordinary-looking guy.'" Park once again emphasized, "He's just a very common-looking type," showing her modest side.

Meanwhile, Park Kyung-lim married a non-celebrity husband in 2007 and has one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.