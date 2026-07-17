Seo Dong-ju Says She Lived in China With Her Ex-Husband, Learned Chinese From Janitors After Being Left Alone ('Ttododong')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Seo Dong-ju spoke about her married life with her ex-husband.

On the 16th, a video titled "The language barrier Seo Dong-ju felt while living in the United States? Why Korean is actually harder" was uploaded to Seo Dong-ju's YouTube channel.

Seo Dong-ju, who also lived in China, laughed as she said, "I am surprisingly tall. I am 168 cm. With heels on, I am over 170 cm, so I am pretty tall, right? People first ask me to take a photo and then ask for my autograph. Once, someone asked if I was Choi Ji-woo. I don't look anything like her. I wish I did, but I really don't. I was so grateful. Maybe it was just a trick to get my autograph."

Seo Dong-ju said, "Maybe it is different now, but when I was there, it felt like people could not communicate unless they were angry. And maybe because I looked foreign, they would not turn on the air conditioner in taxis."

She said she lived in China with her ex-husband. Seo Dong-ju recalled, "When I lived in China, I was with my ex-husband, but he was so busy. We would see each other maybe once a week. Then I suddenly felt like I had been left alone in Beijing. I went there without knowing any Chinese at all. To learn everyday language, I found a private tutor and studied only 10 times. After that, I joined the janitors in the building during their breaks, chatted with them, and became friends. That was how I learned."

Seo Dong-ju expressed her gratitude, saying, "Whenever I went out, they would ask where I was going. If I said, 'I'm going to buy something,' they would say I should not go alone because I might get ripped off, and they would go with me. They were so warm-hearted. We would chat on the way, and they would help me bargain so I could buy things cheaper."

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju married a Korean American businessman in 2010 but divorced in 2014. Eleven years later, she remarried last April to a non-celebrity who is four years younger than her. Her husband is known to be a former manager for Jang Sung-kyu.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.