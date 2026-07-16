Seo Dong-ju, the class that even sends pet dogs to English kindergarten: "Raising them while teaching them in English"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Seo Dong-ju revealed that she taught her pet dog in English.

On the 16th, a video titled "Language Barriers Seo Dong-ju Felt While Living in the U. S. ? The Reason Korean Is Actually More Difficult" was posted on Seo Dong-ju's YouTube channel. The production team asked Seo Dong-ju, "Do people in the U. S. feel the need to be mindful of others' reactions like in Korea?" Seo Dong-ju replied, "People are bound to be mindful of others' reactions in any country, but there is a limit to it; it is likely less so overseas. There is a strong tendency toward individualism, and it seems people do not think much about the community.

" Seo Dong-joo stated, "I don't think there is a word for 'nunchi' (reading the room) in English. I think I had this conversation with my husband recently, and he asked what 'aemaehada' (ambiguous) is in English. It seems there isn't a word for 'nunchi' either. However, there is an indirect expression, 'read the room. ' It means reading the atmosphere. " Seo Dong-joo laughed, saying, "Even though I lived abroad for a long time, now that I've been back in Korea for 5 or 6 years, my Korean has improved dramatically while my English has decreased significantly. I practice English while feeling stressed.

Every night, I sit at the dining table and eat while speaking English. My dogs tilt their heads because I speak Korean these days. They ask, 'What is Mom talking about?'" Seo Dong-joo added, "Leah (whom I raised in the U. S. ) has also forgotten all her English. Leah spoke more English than Korean because she attended an English kindergarten. Since she went to the U.

S. , it felt like attending an English kindergarten. " She continued, "Because the teachers spoke English, I raised her in English, thinking I would send her to kindergarten. She still speaks in English. " "Traces of Yeongyu," he stated. wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.