Hyoyeon, Who Has Lived in a Dorm for 20 Years, Gets Heated: "Who Would Be Coming and Going? A Man?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation (SNSD) revealed her single life in the dorm where she has lived for 20 years.

On the MBC program "Where Is My Home," which aired on the 16th, the cast went on a house tour of stylish homes for single women in their 40s and 50s. The outing included Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation (SNSD), who has recently been drawing attention for "Hyori-soo," along with fromis_9's Lee Chaeyoung, Yang Se-chan, and Ahn Jae-hyun.

They first arrived in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, for the house tour. Yang Se-chan said, "This neighborhood is actually one that a lot of people in their 40s are looking at these days. I am too." Hyoyeon then honestly shared, "But even just from the articles these days, I see celebrity friends and others moving into houses alone in Hannam-dong. I'm jealous."

Hannam-dong has recently been in the spotlight after Jang Won-young reportedly bought a villa there for 13.7 billion won in cash last February, while Jennie was also said to have purchased an entire luxury villa unit near UN Village in Hannam-dong for 5 billion won in cash in July.

Meanwhile, Hyoyeon, who is living alone, said, "I live in a dorm. Sometimes I'm alone, and sometimes someone comes and goes quietly without making a sound." Lee Chaeyoung was surprised and asked, "Who comes and goes?"

Hyoyeon replied, "The members," and made everyone laugh by adding, "What, do you think a man would come?" She had previously revealed that she has been living in a 165-square-meter dorm for 20 years without paying rent.

Lee Chaeyoung said, "I've been living alone for a year and a half," adding, "I live right in the middle of Gangnam." She went on to say, "I have a dog, and even looking at furniture all day is so much fun," showing the satisfaction of a first-time solo dweller.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.