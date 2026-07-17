Bae Na-ra of 'I Live Alone' Prepares to Marry Han Jae-ah, Turning a 10-Year Bond Into Marriage [Official]

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Bae Na-ra will tie the knot with musical actress Han Jae-ah.

On the 16th, Bae Na-ra's agency, YY Entertainment, said the two recently decided to get married and are preparing for the ceremony. However, the exact wedding date has not yet been set.

Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah built their relationship while working together on the musical stage for many years before it developed into romance. Based on mutual trust and affection, they are now preparing for a new beginning after promising marriage. The two are said to have deepened their love while performing together in works and productions including the musical 'Grease,' 'Housewarming Concert,' and 'Rappaccini's Garden.'

Born in 1991, Bae Na-ra made his debut in the 2013 musical 'Promise' and won the love of musical fans through productions such as 'Grease,' 'Thrill Me,' 'The Last Empress,' and 'Wild Gray.' He later expanded his career as an actor with appearances in Netflix's 'D.P. Season 2,' 'Weak Hero Class 2,' and the dramas 'Tastefully Yours,' 'Would You Marry Me,' and 'The Manipulated.' More recently, he drew attention for appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' and sharing his unfiltered daily life.

Born in 1992, Han Jae-ah was recognized for her talent after winning grand prizes in various children's song competitions as a child. She later appeared in a range of musicals, including 'Hamlet: Alive,' 'Maybe Happy Ending,' 'West Side Story,' and 'Kinky Boots.' She is also set to take the stage in the original musical 'Blue Flower,' which opens in August.

If Bae Na-ra does get married, he will become another 'Rainbow Club' member to announce wedding news after appearing on MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.