BTS's J-Hope Becomes the New Face of Samsung Galaxy, Surprises Fans as Unpacked Teaser Star

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Samsung Electronics raised anticipation for its next-generation foldable phone by unveiling a teaser featuring BTS's J-Hope.

Samsung Electronics has recently released a series of teaser contents on its official social media accounts ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, which will be held on the 22nd.

The first video features retro-inspired props such as an instant camera, a handheld game console, and a cassette player. At the end of the clip, the phrase "New Shape, New Joy" appears, hinting at the arrival of a new foldable phone.

Samsung then revealed an image on its official X account showing BTS's J-Hope holding a new foldable device.

Although the full design of the product has not been disclosed, foreign media and the IT industry are speculating that the teaser may be pointing to the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil new foldable smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London, United Kingdom, on July 22.

With global star J-Hope appearing as the face of the teaser, interest is rising not only in the new products but also in the Unpacked event itself.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.