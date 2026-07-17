Sheon and Jung Hye-young’s 15-year-old youngest daughter draws attention with her striking looks... "Ha El looks just like her mom"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Singer Sheon expressed his deep affection for his youngest daughter, Ha El, who turned 15, as he celebrated her birthday and noted how much she resembles his wife and actress Jung Hye-young.

On the 16th, Sheon posted a long message on his social media account, saying, "It is Ha El's 15th birthday."

He recalled the time, saying, "When my youngest, Ha El, was still in Hye-young's womb, I prayed to God." He continued, "God, I dreamed of a family with four children, and I am grateful that You gave us four children as a gift. But shouldn't one of them be a girl who looks exactly like Hye-young?" He then shared the story behind that prayer.

As Sheon had prayed, Ha El was born looking just like his wife, Jung Hye-young. Sheon explained, "And then Ha El was born, looking exactly like Hye-young. That is why we named her Ha El. Ha El means God, my God." He also shared the special meaning behind her name. He added, "Ha El, happy 15th birthday. I love you so, so much," showing his affection for his youngest daughter.

In particular, Sheon also revealed the letter he had written for Ha El's first birthday, adding to the emotional moment. He wrote, "My beloved little Hye-young, Ha El, it has already been one year since you came into the world." He added, "Ha El, your mother became a gift to your father. I hope our youngest, Ha El, will live a life like your mother, one that becomes a gift to others."

Sheon said, "Ha El became the final piece of the puzzle that completed the perfect family I had dreamed of. I had dreamed of a family with four children." He continued, "Thank you, Ha El, for coming into our family as a gift. Happy first birthday, Ha El! I love you, Ha El, our little Hye-young, Ha El!" expressing his heartfelt feelings.

Meanwhile, Sheon married actress Jung Hye-young in 2004, and they have two sons and two daughters. The couple is widely regarded as one of the entertainment industry's most loving pairs, and they continue to spread positive influence through steady donations and volunteer work.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.