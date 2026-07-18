Kim Yoo-jung's vibe has completely changed ahead of her 30s... a real-life blonde Barbie doll

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Yoo-jung (28) surprised fans with a bold new style that was completely different from her previous image.

Kim Yoo-jung recently shared several photos on her social media, along with the short English caption, "The prettiest woman on earth."

In the released photos, Kim Yoo-jung flawlessly pulled off bright platinum blonde hair. She moved away from her usual long black hair and innocent image, switching between a short blonde bob and long wavy blonde hair to create an entirely different mood.

In particular, a mirror selfie in an olive mini dress showed an unreal visual that looked like a character from an animated film. In another photo, she paired naturally wavy blonde hair with a leopard-pattern skirt, revealing a vintage yet dreamy charm.

In behind-the-scenes cuts from her makeup session, her sharp features and clear skin stood out even more. Her expressionless gaze into the camera completed a chic mood that was very different from her usual bright and lovable image.

Fans responded enthusiastically, saying, "I didn't recognize her at first," "She looks like a real-life Barbie doll," "I didn't know blonde would suit her this well," "Her vibe has completely changed," and "I'm looking forward to her new pictorial concept."

Meanwhile, Kim Yoo-jung is set to appear in the tvN drama "100 Days of Lies," which is scheduled to premiere in October.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.