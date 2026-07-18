Dog Triggers Kitchen Appliance, Causing Fire; Three Pets Die and Damage Reaches About $300,000

Photo courtesy of CBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In the United States, a pet dog sparked a house fire that killed three pets and caused property damage of about 300 million won.

According to CBS and other U.S. media outlets, a fire broke out on the 10th local time at a house in Belcamp, Maryland, killing three pets.

The property damage, including the building and its contents, was estimated at $200,000, or about 300 million won.

Investigators determined that the fire started after a dog activated a toaster.

At the time of the fire, the homeowner was away. A home camera installed in the kitchen captured the dog, Bo, jumping onto the counter.

The toaster then turned on, igniting nearby flammable materials. The fire quickly spread through the house.

Neighbors rushed to help after the accident. Bo and another dog, Addie, were rescued, but one other dog and two cats ultimately died.

Experts advised that when pets are left alone at home, owners should unplug electrical appliances that generate heat, such as toasters and electric stoves. They also said portable lithium-ion batteries should be kept out of pets' reach to help prevent fires.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.