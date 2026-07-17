"Are They Really Naked?"... Citizens Shocked by Women Running Through the City

Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A video showing two women running through downtown Los Angeles as if they were wearing nothing has sparked controversy.

According to foreign media outlets, including News.com, the video was posted on an Instagram account with the short caption, "Average day in LA."

The video shows the two women running past outdoor cafes and busy pedestrian streets. From behind, they appeared to be naked, startling passersby.

In fact, they were wearing nude-colored full-body bodysuits that closely matched their skin tone. The outfits were so tight that they clearly revealed the contours of their bodies, creating an optical illusion that made them look naked.

The identities of the two women were also revealed.

They were Russian twin fashion designers Daria Vasilieva and Maria Vasilieva.

They said, "We were filming a video for our new collection," and added, "We plan to release the full video soon."

The teaser video reportedly includes scenes of them wearing the nude-colored bodysuits as well as soccer uniforms.

Online reactions were mixed.

Many users reacted negatively, saying, "I can't understand why they would do such a performance," "It violates basic manners and morality," "It would be embarrassing to see in person," and "If you look at them, they might accuse you of sexual harassment." Others, however, said, "It's definitely effective advertising" and "Women have the right to show their bodies just like men do."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.