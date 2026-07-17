[Official] "The Hope of Korean Cinema"... Director Na Hong-jin and Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon’s 'Hope' Surpasses 1 Million Admissions in 3 Days

Photo provided by Plus M Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Hope' has surpassed 1 million moviegoers.

According to distributor Plus M Entertainment on the 17th, 'Hope' crossed the 1 million mark at 12 p.m. on its third day in theaters. That is one day earlier than 'Colony,' which reached the milestone on its fourth day, making it the fastest film released in 2026 to surpass 1 million admissions.

Since its opening day, 'Hope' has held the No. 1 spot at the box office for two straight days, proving its presence as a strong contender to lead this summer's theatrical market. Demand for repeat viewings in special formats such as Dolby Cinema, IMAX, ScreenX, and 4DX, which maximize the cinematic experience available only in theaters, is also fueling even more explosive momentum. In particular, strong word of mouth from audiences praising its original action, unpredictable pacing, and the dense production crafted by a top-tier crew is drawing attention to the box-office records 'Hope' may set in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, 'Hope' tells the story of the branch office chief at Hopo Port Branch Office in the DMZ, who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared and then encounters an unbelievable reality as the entire village goes on alert. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, and is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea,' and 'The Wailing.' It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.