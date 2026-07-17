[SC Issue] Jeon Hyun-moo. On the news of Bae Na-ra's marriage on 'I Live Alone'... "Congratulations on escaping the hell of being single ᅲᅲ"

Jeon Hyun-moo (left), Bae Na-ra.

Sportschosun DB [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo congratulated musical actress and actor Bae Na-ra on her marriage. On the 17th, Jeon Hyun-moo posted a message on his personal account saying, "Bae Na-ra escaped the hell of being single!! Congratulations ᅲᅲ. " While sincerely congratulating Bae Na-ra, with whom he appeared on the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone,' on the news of her marriage, Jeon Hyun-moo drew laughter by contrasting the news with his own status as a single person.

Previously, Bae Na-ra's agency, YY Entertainment, announced that Bae Na-ra is preparing to marry musical actor Han Jae-ah, but the exact timing is undecided. Bae Na-ra, born in 1991, and Han Jae-ah, born in 1992, confirmed their relationship in January of this year. The two developed from fellow actors into lovers while working together on various productions, including the musicals *Grease*, *Housewarming Concert*, and *Rappaccini's Garden*.

Meanwhile, Bae Na-ra made her debut in 2013 with the musical *Promise*. Since then, she has continued a wide range of activities, appearing in dramas such as *D.

P. Season 2*, *Weak Hero Class 2*, *The Taste of You*, *Marry Me in the Universe*, and *Wonderfuls*.

Recently, she garnered attention by revealing her daily life on *I Live Alone*. Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.