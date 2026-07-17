Hee-sun Kang's Son Thanks Fans Through Tears for Their Tributes: "I Will Keep Living Hard Together with My Younger Sibling"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong Reporter] The son of the late voice actress Hee-sun Kang expressed his gratitude to fans for their tributes and condolences to his mother.

On the 17th, Kang's son posted a lengthy message on his social media account, saying, "It has been 13 days since my mother passed away."

He began by saying, "I am truly grateful to the many fans who have remembered my mother, paid tribute to her, and comforted us." He added, "My younger sibling and I are doing our best to live on," and vowed, "I will live as a son worthy of my mother. I will keep moving forward with sincerity and dignity so that my mother's love, devotion, and hard work are never in vain."

He concluded by repeatedly expressing his gratitude, saying, "I sincerely, deeply thank all of my mother's many fans from the bottom of my heart."

Voice actress Hee-sun Kang died on the 4th at the age of 58. Her bereaved family said, "After a long battle with illness, she passed away peacefully with her family by her side." Debuting in 1991 as part of the 23rd class of open recruitment voice actors at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Kang was active in numerous works with her signature warm yet powerful voice. She worked across animation, foreign film dubbing, and games, earning long-lasting love from fans. In particular, she left a deep impression by voicing many popular characters, including Ran Mori in Detective Conan, Kagome in Inuyasha, Nami in One Piece, and Chae So-yeon in Slam Dunk.

After news of Kang's death was reported, tribute posts continued to appear online, with messages such as, "It was the voice that shared our memories," "I will remember her wonderful performances for a long time," and "May she rest in peace."

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.