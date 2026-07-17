Han Hye-jin, Married to Ki Sung-yueng, Reveals Her Mother’s Face and the Three Sisters Together: "Her Looks Must Run in the Family"

Actress Han Hye-jin showed her strong family bond by sharing moments with her mother and two older sisters, even while living apart from her husband, Ki Sung-yueng.

On the 17th, the YouTube channel "Han Hye-jin" released a video titled "The Han sisters have gathered after a long time. A day with mom."

The video captured Han Hye-jin’s daily life as she spent time with her mother and two older sisters instead of her husband, Ki Sung-yueng, who is currently in Mexico for his soccer schedule. The production team added a caption saying, "Mom and my two sisters, who all get along so well, live nearby, so there is never a dull moment," introducing an ordinary day spent with family.

In particular, Han Hye-jin’s mother appeared naturally on camera for the first time in this video, drawing attention. Her second older sister, who lives in Incheon, visited Seoul, and the three sisters and their mother had lunch together. Their mother brought blueberries she had grown herself and shared them with her daughters, creating a warm atmosphere. The family chatted over the meal, then went shopping at a neighborhood clothing store. The three sisters laughed throughout the outing as they picked out clothes for one another and even helped choose outfits for their mother. During the conversation, they also talked about the eight-body constitution theory after mentioning that Han Moo-young’s eldest son had said, "I feel suffocated if I don’t play soccer." Viewers responded warmly to Han Hye-jin’s everyday life, enjoying simple happiness with her family rather than a glamorous celebrity routine, leaving comments such as, "It’s healing just to watch," "The three sisters have such a great vibe," and "Her mother has such a lovely presence."

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married soccer player Ki Sung-yueng in 2013, and the couple has one daughter. She has recently been connecting with fans by sharing her unfiltered daily life through her YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.