Solbi, Who Received a “Love Call” from Musk, Reveals Bare Face in New Bed... Surprises Fans with Her Youthful Looks

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer and painter Solbi shared an update with fans, showing off her unchanged youthful appearance with a makeup-free face.

On the 16th, Solbi posted a video on her SNS with the caption, "The first night I slept in my new bed." She added, "I woke up at 4 a.m. because I was watching the Argentina-England match," and said, "I bought a new bed, and I slept so well."

In the video, Solbi is seen lying in bed, looking at the camera and smiling brightly. Even without makeup and with her hair naturally tousled, her clear skin and defined features stood out, drawing attention.

Fans sent their support, leaving comments such as, "You look even more beautiful without makeup," "Your skin is amazing," "You still look so young," and "It’s nice to see you looking so comfortable."

Meanwhile, Solbi recently drew attention for a playful video letter addressed to Elon Musk. Earlier, Musk had shared a post featuring Solbi’s handwritten signature while introducing the performance of his AI chatbot Grok. In response, Solbi posted a video of herself signing in English, saying, "Come to Korea to get Tesla boss’s autograph."

Marking the 20th anniversary of her debut this year, Solbi released her new song "Holiday" last month and continues to stay active as both a singer and painter.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.