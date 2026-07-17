Heo Kyung-hwan Says, "I Sold My House and It Went Up by 600 Million Won" ... Painful Real Estate Regret

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan opened up about missing out on tens of millions of won in capital gains after selling his home.

On the 16th, a video titled "Heo Kyung-hwan's Hannam-dong real estate tour. Can I buy my own home...?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Heo Kyung-hwan.'

In the video, Heo Kyung-hwan recalled, "I wanted to buy a house so badly back then that I just went to the neighborhood where I wanted to live, walked into a real estate office run by a man who looked kind, and told him about my budget and situation to get property tips." He added, "The house I bought then went up in price, and I sold it to move to where I live now," explaining, "By moving, I increased my assets."

But his later choice left him with regret. Heo Kyung-hwan said, "But now it was a complete failure," and added with a bitter expression, "I sold that house three years ago and moved into a jeonse lease, and that house has gone up by 500 million to 600 million won in just three years." He also expressed regret over choosing a jeonse lease instead of buying. The neighborhood where he currently lives is undergoing redevelopment.

At a real estate office he visited, Heo Kyung-hwan told the owner, "I lived in an apartment near Gangnam-gu Office Station for about eight years, then moved because I wanted to try living in a house with a view of the Han River." He continued, "When I moved in, I thought redevelopment was still a long way off. But one day I looked and they were tearing down the building. I was completely stunned."

Heo Kyung-hwan asked, "If I had bought a villa six years ago for 1 billion won, how much would it be worth now?" The licensed real estate agent replied, "The current market price is around 4 billion won. If a redevelopment apartment is completed and residents move in around 2031, it could reach 7.5 billion to 8 billion won for a 34-pyeong unit." Hearing the estimate, Heo Kyung-hwan could not hide his awkward laugh.

Heo Kyung-hwan also directly addressed rumors that he is wealthy. He said, "There have been too many rumors around me that I have a lot of money," and added, "People talk about Heo Kyung-hwan on TV and all that, but I don't own a house. Do you think I could buy one right away? No, I can't." He went on, "It's not my money, it's company money. So many rumors are going around. I'm not in a position to buy a house right now," expressing frustration.

Meanwhile, Heo Kyung-hwan joined the ranks of star CEOs through his chicken breast business, but things were not always smooth after he started the company in 2010, including being cheated by a business partner. Even so, the brand became well known after posting 60 billion won in sales.

Later, in 2022, Heo Kyung-hwan and an acquaintance jointly purchased a new building in Suwon for 8 billion won and completed the final payment in October that year. He also sold Heodak to Fresh Easy in 2022, with the sale reportedly worth more than 100 billion won. Heo Kyung-hwan is said to have received a stake valued at about 30 billion won.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.