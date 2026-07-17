Kim Ji-min Says, "My Mother Was a Victim of Voice Phishing... They Came at Her Full Force, and There Was Nothing She Could Do" ('Lee Ho-sun's Refreshing Relief')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kim Ji-min revealed, "My mother was a victim of voice phishing."

On Saturday, the 18th, at 10 a.m., SBS PLUS's 'Lee Ho-sun's Refreshing Relief' will air an episode themed 'Endless Suspicion, a Hell of Distrust,' featuring real-life stories of anxiety and doubt disrupting everyday life, along with Lee Ho-seon's practical, refreshing solutions.

That day, when a story about a family unable to escape anxiety and suspicion after falling victim to voice phishing was introduced, Lee Ho-seon and Kim Ji-min both said, "Our mothers," unexpectedly finding common ground. In particular, Lee Ho-seon lamented, "There are many elderly people around us who cannot speak about it but have been victimized," and added bitterly, "When someone comes at you with full intent, there is nothing you can do." Kim Ji-min also showed deep sympathy. Attention is now focused on what practical advice and solutions the two will offer the storyteller.

Lee Ho-seon also shared an unexpectedly candid concern about her profession after hearing that more people have recently been confiding in AI and relying on it emotionally. She said, "Our industry is in danger," then added, "The key to AI counseling is that it offers a lot of empathy," but noted, "Empathy alone is not the answer," drawing everyone's attention. Viewers are curious about why Lee Ho-seon, one of South Korea's leading counselors, is worried about the spread of AI counseling and how counseling with AI differs from counseling with a person.

The production team said, "In this episode, we take a close look at realistic concerns that anyone can face, from AI counseling to the anxiety that follows voice phishing victimization," and added, "We hope the empathy and practical advice shared by Lee Ho-seon and Kim Ji-min will make this a meaningful time for viewers."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.