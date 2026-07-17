Kang Min-kyung to Appear as Second Special MC on 'Happy Together'... "Watching Someone Else's Stage Makes Me More Nervous"

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Kang Min-kyung will appear as the second special MC on 'Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone.'

On the KBS2 variety show 'Happy Together: Glad Not to Be Alone' (hereinafter 'Happy Together'), which airs on the 17th, Kang Min-kyung will take on the role of a deeply invested older sister. Yoon Jong-shin expressed high expectations for the veteran judge, saying, "She's a friend with a strong sense of her own opinion, just like Hyori." Kang Min-kyung confidently said, "I'm a singer, so I'll see whether they can sing well. I was the one who once passed Bolbbalgan4 during judging," but soon laughed by admitting, before the show even started, "Why am I more nervous when it's someone else's stage?"

Kang Min-kyung also draws attention by switching into a real-life older-sister mode with a high school contestant. The contestant said he came on the show because "youth doesn't last long, so I came to leave some memories." Before he could even finish, Kang snapped back, "What do you mean youth doesn't last long!" drawing laughter. As Kang continued to offer advice, saying, "Youth is just beginning now!" Yoo Jae-suk reportedly gave her a thumbs-up for her extraordinary level of immersion, joking, "MC Kang Naeng-i is really angry." Expectations for Kang Min-kyung's special MC performance, with her so-called "200% immersion," are rising sharply ahead of the full broadcast of 'Happy Together.'

Meanwhile, KBS2's new variety show 'Happy Together' airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.