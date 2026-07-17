'Morning Forum' vs. 'Mr. House Husband Season 2'... Park Seo Jin's balance game on 'Gag Concert'

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Singer Park Seo Jin will appear on 'Gag Concert.'

On the KBS2 episode of 'Gag Concert' airing on the 19th, Park Seo Jin will join 'Public Trial' as a guest. In 'Fast Eliminated,' meanwhile, interviews for new security guards will take place.

In 'Public Trial,' Park Seo Jin is accused of 'changing a lot after becoming famous.' Startled, Park Seo Jin protests, "I haven't changed," but he is left speechless after facing the 'past' that Joon Park reveals, drawing laughter.

Lawyer Park Young-jin argues that becoming more handsome is not a crime, saying, "If that's the case, Joon Park and Park Sung-ho should be the first criminals." He then reveals old photos of Joon Park and Park Sung-ho, sparking big laughs. Park Young-jin goes on to request Park Seo Jin's signature performance, saying, "He's not called the god of the janggu for nothing." Viewers are eager to see what kind of stage Park Seo Jin will present for 'Gag Concert' audiences.

Prosecutor Jeong Beom-gyun asks Park Seo Jin, known as the 'son of KBS,' to choose between 'Morning Forum,' which helped launch his career, and 'Mr. House Husband Season 2,' which he currently appears on. His choice is drawing attention. It is also said that Park Seo Jin's sudden 'pure curiosity' while looking at Jeong Beom-gyun sent the studio into fits of laughter.

In 'Fast Eliminated,' the scene shifts to interviews for new security guards. Son Min-kyung appears as an applicant skilled in judo, but she is expected to draw laughs with an unexpected side that differs from what the interviewers had in mind. Oh Min-woo, known for his booming laugh, confidently steps in front of the interviewers, but he is said to suddenly collapse, heightening curiosity.

Another 'Fast Eliminated' cast member, Oh Jeong-yul, is also expected to shine after showing off a range of martial arts in the interview room, from taekwondo to kendo. In particular, Kim Young-hee, who joined in a 'lightsaber gag' at Oh Jeong-yul's request in a previous episode and suffered a serious case of secondhand embarrassment, will try once again to kick Oh Jeong-yul out safely this time, drawing viewers' attention.

Meanwhile, 'Gag Concert' airs on KBS2 at 10:35 p.m. on the 19th.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.