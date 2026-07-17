Koo Hye-sun Opens Up About Her Hair Roll Price Controversy: "Mass Production Is Difficult, So Everything Is Done by Hand" ('Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Koo Hye-sun spoke about the controversy over the price of her hair rollers.

On the upcoming Saturday, the 18th, on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," Koo Hye-sun will introduce the hair rollers that sold out and drew attention, while sharing her second life as an entrepreneur.

Koo Hye-sun's hair rollers are eco-friendly, recyclable products that received a patent and even made it into duty-free shops. However, they also sparked controversy over their price. About that, Koo Hye-sun explains, "Our product is on the expensive side, but mass production is difficult. Everything has to be done by hand, and it requires a fourth stage of processing."

In particular, Koo Hye-sun confesses, "Before making products, I was an artist, and in art, pricing a work is extremely subjective. I moved away from that subjectivity a little and started calculating how many times the cost had to be multiplied for it to be profitable." She adds, "I think I started studying money. I realized, 'I knew nothing about money.'" Her candid remarks reveal how she learned the realities of life as an entrepreneur.

When asked whether there had been many comments such as, "She's a pathological liar" or "She talks before she thinks," Koo Hye-sun readily admits, "I heard that a lot." She then says, "I think speaking things out loud is important. If I don't say it, I won't do it because I didn't say it. I know myself that well. There is a very lazy side to me." Her honesty surprises everyone. In particular, everyone on set deeply relates to her remark that trying to keep her own promises eventually turns them into reality.

Koo Hye-sun also talks about the films she has made as a director with 20 years of experience. She calmly says, "They all failed," but then surprises everyone by adding, "Failure was successful." She leaves a lasting impression as she confesses, "Through failure, I gained experience and became tougher, so I no longer fear failure that much," revealing why she can keep taking on new challenges.

When Kim Joo-ha asked what goal she wants to achieve in the future, Koo Hye-sun paused for a long time before answering, "Resisting the urge to overeat." Her quirky charm fills the studio with laughter.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-driven talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-format program that promises "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.