Hyoyeon: "I Freeze My Eggs and Live a Fun Life" ... "I'm Thinking About It Too" After CEO's Advice

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Girls' Generation (SNSD)'s Hyoyeon revealed that she is seriously considering freezing her eggs.

On the MBC variety show "Where Is My Home," which aired on the 16th, Hyoyeon visited a shopping mall CEO's home in Hannam-dong with Yang Se-chan, Ahn Jae-hyun, and Chaeyoung.

The home, unveiled that day, drew admiration from the cast with its art pieces, stylish interior, and luxurious dressing room. After touring the house, Yang Se-chan asked the CEO, "Do you have any advice you would like to give single women in their 20s and 30s?" The CEO replied, "I would tell them to freeze their eggs."

He explained, "Keeping your eggs stored makes you feel much more at ease and reduces the sense of urgency." He added, "Whenever women in their mid- to late 30s ask for advice, I always tell them the same thing." Hearing this, Hyoyeon honestly admitted, "I'm really thinking about it too. I'm at that age now." The CEO then advised, "If you store eggs from your youngest and healthiest years, you can also feel more relaxed psychologically. Freeze your eggs and live a fun life."

Watching the video again in the studio, Hyoyeon said, "It was the first time I had heard something like this directly," and added, "She was living the most glamorous life among the older sisters I've seen."

Meanwhile, Hyoyeon has recently been actively connecting with fans through "HyoriSoo," a content series she created with Girls' Generation members. She continues to stay active across various fields, balancing variety show appearances and DJ work.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.