Choo Sarang, 14, Shows Off Her Impressive Physique at 172 cm and 48 kg... The Power of Top Model Mother Yano Shiho's Genes Is Amazing ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Choo Sarang, the daughter of mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon, revealed her impressive physique, which she appears to have inherited directly from her mother Yano Shiho's top model DNA. At 14, she stands 172 cm tall and weighs 48.75 kg.

On the KBS 2TV program 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 16th, Yano Shiho, known for her positive energy, prepared a special gift for her 14-year-old daughter Sarang, who is going through puberty. Although Sarang's emotions fluctuate several times a day because of puberty, her sincere feelings for her mother, carefully shared with the production team, were deeply moving. Both Sarang and Yano Shiho, who heard her daughter's confession, burst into tears.

That day, Yano Shiho personally prepared a 'puberty party' for Sarang. She organized the event in hopes that puberty, a natural part of growing up, could be viewed in a positive light. Contrary to her worries, Sarang also enjoyed the party with a bright smile. During the segment, Sarang's impressive physique, inherited from her mother's top model DNA, drew attention and surprise. At 14, she is 172 cm tall and weighs 48.75 kg.

Yano Shiho then made a meal with Sarang, hoping to talk with her more. Sarang even lay flat on the floor as if she had run out of energy, but thanks to her mother's efforts, she laughed a lot and was able to enjoy the time together. Yano Shiho's simple recipe, kimchi fried rice with eggs, also drew attention. However, Choo Sung-hoon joined by video call and joked, "It looks tasteless," which brought laughter.

Meanwhile, to help Yano Shiho understand her daughter's feelings during puberty, the production team of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' prepared an 'evaluation of the mother's domain.' Through this, Sarang opened up about her true feelings, saying, "I want to be like my mom, who has so much energy," and "Even if my mom and dad are away from home often, I like that because our whole family is happy." She also moved viewers by describing Yano Shiho as "a mom who feels like a friend" and saying, "My mom is a perfect 100 to me."

Sarang then said, "I'm sorry I make things difficult for you a lot these days because I'm going through puberty. But the truth is, I really respect you. My role model is my mom," as she shed tears. She added, "My mom is strong, kind, and always meets me with sincerity, so I think I want to become like her. I love you, Mom." Sarang seemed overwhelmed just thinking about her mother and cried again. After learning her daughter's heartfelt feelings through the VCR segment, Yano Shiho also cried and said, "Sarang is often alone. I'm truly sorry and grateful," touching viewers with their shared tears.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.