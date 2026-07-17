57-Year-Old Shin Ae-ra Stuns Even Without Makeup While Peeling Eggs — Cha In-pyo Exclaims, "Wow"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actress Shin Ae-ra impressed even her husband Cha In-pyo after revealing a simple trick for peeling boiled eggs with just a spoon.

On the 16th, Shin Ae-ra posted a video on her social networking service (SNS) along with the caption, "Are you good at peeling egg shells? This method works best for me. A spoon is essential." She shared her own tip, explaining, "Put the eggs into boiling water with a spoon and boil them for about six minutes, then lift them out again with the spoon." She added, "After letting them cool at room temperature for about three minutes, peel the shells off with the spoon." She then laughed and noted that the eggs may tear the first few times, adding that they taste even better with mineral salt and perilla oil.

In the video, Shin Ae-ra appeared with a fresh, makeup-free face. As she skillfully peeled the boiled eggs using only a spoon, Cha In-pyo, who was watching, seemed amazed and exclaimed, "Wow..." Shin Ae-ra then flashed a bright smile and struck a V pose, showing off her cute charm. Her naturally youthful looks also drew attention in the midst of her everyday routine.

Fans responded with comments such as, "She's so beautiful even without makeup," "I'm going to try this right away," "Cha In-pyo's reaction is even cuter," and "I learned a useful life tip too."

Meanwhile, Shin Ae-ra married actor Cha In-pyo in 1995, and the couple has one son and two daughters.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.