Lee Byung-hun Lookalike 11-Year-Old Son Grows Up Fast After Playing Basketball... Mom Lee Min-jung Says, "He's So Tall"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Lee Min-jung shared an update on her son and daughter, who have grown noticeably taller, and expressed a proud mother's joy.

On the 16th, Lee Min-jung posted a photo on her social media along with the caption, "He's so tall now, even from the back."

The photo shows Jun Hoo, the eldest son of Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung, at an amusement park with his friends. Walking side by side with his arms around his friends' shoulders, Jun Hoo drew attention with how much he has grown, now looking tall enough to rival his mother's height.

Earlier, Lee Min-jung talked about her son's growth, saying on the YouTube show "Today, from Hwang Je-seong" on the 10th that he is currently playing basketball. She said, "He's been drinking milk well since he was little," but added, "You never really know how tall boys will end up being until they are fully grown. You can't tell yet."

Lee Min-jung also shared a photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Seoi. Seen from behind, Seoi looked adorable in a dress with her hair braided into two pigtails.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple has a son, Jun Hoo, and a daughter, Seoi. She has recently been connecting with fans by sharing small moments from family life through her YouTube channel and social media.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.