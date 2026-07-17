Divorce Lawyer Yang Narae to Marry in September: "People Already Think I'm Married"

[Sportschosun Park Aram] Divorce lawyer Yang Narae will tie the knot in September.

Yang appeared on the July 17 episode of KBS 1TV's "Morning Forum," in the "Quiz Show! Lucky Break" segment, alongside lawyers Lee In-chul, Park Min-cheol, and Lim Hyeon-seo.

During the show, host Park Cheol-gyu announced the happy news directly, saying, "There is good news for lawyer Yang Narae" and "She is getting married this September."

In response, Park Min-cheol joked, "I didn't know you weren't married yet." Yang then said, "People keep asking if I was already married, but I will be getting married in September. I will do my best to live happily."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.